Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD) Shares Sold by Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC

Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC lessened its stake in Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD) by 11.3% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 32,069 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 4,075 shares during the period. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Gilead Sciences were worth $2,167,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of GILD. Parnassus Investments CA increased its holdings in shares of Gilead Sciences by 21.2% in the first quarter. Parnassus Investments CA now owns 13,074,555 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $849,976,000 after purchasing an additional 2,288,767 shares during the last quarter. Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY acquired a new stake in shares of Gilead Sciences in the second quarter valued at approximately $93,386,000. First Trust Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of Gilead Sciences by 77.8% in the second quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 2,825,707 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $190,905,000 after purchasing an additional 1,236,379 shares during the last quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department grew its position in Gilead Sciences by 122.8% in the first quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 987,411 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $64,191,000 after acquiring an additional 544,218 shares during the period. Finally, Sanders Capital LLC grew its position in Gilead Sciences by 5.0% in the first quarter. Sanders Capital LLC now owns 11,291,933 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $793,701,000 after acquiring an additional 539,793 shares during the period. 78.87% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, EVP Brett A. Pletcher sold 5,816 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.75, for a total transaction of $399,850.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 27,198 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,869,862.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Brett A. Pletcher sold 7,200 shares of Gilead Sciences stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.07, for a total value of $468,504.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 34,398 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,238,277.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on GILD. Oppenheimer set a $85.00 price objective on Gilead Sciences and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 12th. BMO Capital Markets set a $82.00 price objective on Gilead Sciences and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. Maxim Group set a $84.00 price objective on Gilead Sciences and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded Gilead Sciences from an “outperform” rating to a “top pick” rating and set a $91.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, July 29th. Finally, Raymond James increased their price objective on Gilead Sciences from $83.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, sixteen have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Gilead Sciences has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $82.29.

Gilead Sciences stock traded down $1.18 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $64.06. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,001,922 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,285,737. Gilead Sciences, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $60.32 and a fifty-two week high of $79.61. The company has a current ratio of 3.76, a quick ratio of 3.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13. The stock has a market cap of $82.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.42, a P/E/G ratio of 3.08 and a beta of 1.16. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $66.79.

Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ:GILD) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.68 by $0.14. Gilead Sciences had a return on equity of 37.12% and a net margin of 26.64%. The firm had revenue of $5.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.54 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.91 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Gilead Sciences, Inc. will post 6.65 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 27th. Investors of record on Friday, September 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.63 per share. This represents a $2.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.93%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 12th. Gilead Sciences’s dividend payout ratio is currently 40.98%.

Gilead Sciences Company Profile

Gilead Sciences, Inc, a research-based biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes medicines in the areas of unmet medical needs in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company's products include Biktarvy, Descovy, Odefsey, Genvoya, Stribild, Complera/Eviplera, Atripla, and Truvada for the treatment of human immunodeficiency virus (HIV) infection in adults; and Vosevi, Vemlidy, Epclusa, Harvoni, and Viread products for treating liver diseases.

