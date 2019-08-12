Glaukos Corp (NYSE:GKOS) Expected to Announce Earnings of -$0.15 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect that Glaukos Corp (NYSE:GKOS) will announce earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.15) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have provided estimates for Glaukos’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.24) and the highest is ($0.10). Glaukos reported earnings per share of ($0.19) during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 21.1%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Glaukos will report full-year earnings of ($0.38) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.52) to ($0.21). For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of ($0.03) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.24) to $0.09. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Glaukos.

Glaukos (NYSE:GKOS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 7th. The medical instruments supplier reported ($0.11) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.08) by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $58.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $56.24 million. Glaukos had a negative net margin of 5.93% and a negative return on equity of 5.88%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 35.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.15) EPS.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on GKOS shares. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of Glaukos from $66.00 to $71.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. BTIG Research restated a “hold” rating on shares of Glaukos in a research report on Sunday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Glaukos from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $82.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 30th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $72.56.

Shares of NYSE:GKOS traded down $0.71 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $62.59. The stock had a trading volume of 1,718 shares, compared to its average volume of 536,997. The stock has a market cap of $2.35 billion, a P/E ratio of -169.46 and a beta of 1.61. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $76.27. The company has a quick ratio of 6.23, a current ratio of 6.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. Glaukos has a 1 year low of $39.05 and a 1 year high of $84.65.

In other news, CFO Joseph E. Gilliam sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.25, for a total transaction of $183,125.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 25,243 shares of company stock valued at $1,862,561. Corporate insiders own 8.70% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of GKOS. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Glaukos by 5.1% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 201,917 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $15,225,000 after acquiring an additional 9,771 shares during the period. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Glaukos by 123.3% in the second quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,327 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $326,000 after purchasing an additional 2,389 shares during the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC grew its holdings in Glaukos by 8.2% in the second quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 287,253 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $21,659,000 after purchasing an additional 21,850 shares during the last quarter. Trexquant Investment LP purchased a new position in Glaukos in the second quarter worth $850,000. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can grew its holdings in shares of Glaukos by 6.3% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 26,969 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $2,034,000 after buying an additional 1,589 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.94% of the company’s stock.

Glaukos

Glaukos Corporation, an ophthalmic medical technology and pharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of surgical devices and sustained pharmaceutical therapies designed to treat glaucoma. It offers iStent, a micro-bypass stent for insertion in conjunction with cataract surgery for the reduction of intraocular pressure in adult patients with mild-to-moderate open-angle glaucoma; and iStent inject trabecular micro-bypass stent that allows the surgeon to inject stents into various trabecular meshwork locations through a single corneal entry for the reduction of intraocular pressure in mild-to-moderate open-angle glaucoma in combination with cataract surgery.

