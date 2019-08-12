Glencore’s (GLEN) Sector Performer Rating Reiterated at Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed their sector performer rating on shares of Glencore (LON:GLEN) in a research report report published on Thursday morning, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports.

A number of other research firms also recently commented on GLEN. Credit Suisse Group set a GBX 390 ($5.10) target price on shares of Glencore and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Monday, August 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a GBX 330 ($4.31) target price on shares of Glencore and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. Morgan Stanley set a GBX 320 ($4.18) target price on shares of Glencore and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, August 6th. Deutsche Bank reiterated a buy rating on shares of Glencore in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, Liberum Capital reiterated a hold rating on shares of Glencore in a report on Wednesday, July 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of GBX 313.06 ($4.09).

LON GLEN opened at GBX 231.15 ($3.02) on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 86.25, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 0.53. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 266.45. Glencore has a 12 month low of GBX 220.36 ($2.88) and a 12 month high of GBX 343.60 ($4.49). The company has a market cap of $31.46 billion and a P/E ratio of 33.50.

Glencore

Glencore plc engages in the production, refinement, processing, storage, transport, and marketing of metals and minerals, energy products, and agricultural products. It operates in three segments: Metals and Minerals, Energy Products, and Agricultural Products. The Metals and Minerals segment is involved in smelting, refining, mining, processing, and storing zinc, copper, lead, alumina, aluminum, ferroalloys, nickel, cobalt, and iron ore.

