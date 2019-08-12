Global Alpha Capital Management Ltd. Boosts Stock Position in Solaredge Technologies Inc (NASDAQ:SEDG)

Global Alpha Capital Management Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Solaredge Technologies Inc (NASDAQ:SEDG) by 3.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 206,649 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,360 shares during the period. Solaredge Technologies accounts for approximately 2.2% of Global Alpha Capital Management Ltd.’s portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest holding. Global Alpha Capital Management Ltd. owned 0.43% of Solaredge Technologies worth $12,907,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Swedbank purchased a new stake in shares of Solaredge Technologies in the second quarter worth $124,959,000. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd raised its position in shares of Solaredge Technologies by 24.2% in the first quarter. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd now owns 1,679,446 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $63,282,000 after buying an additional 326,831 shares in the last quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. raised its position in shares of Solaredge Technologies by 68,329.3% in the second quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 1,026,439 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $64,111,000 after buying an additional 1,024,939 shares in the last quarter. Psagot Investment House Ltd. raised its position in shares of Solaredge Technologies by 1.3% in the second quarter. Psagot Investment House Ltd. now owns 914,670 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $57,130,000 after buying an additional 11,911 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Solaredge Technologies by 25.8% in the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 833,383 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $31,401,000 after buying an additional 171,083 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.46% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently issued reports on SEDG. Goldman Sachs Group raised Solaredge Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $35.00 to $52.00 in a research note on Monday, June 17th. JMP Securities raised their price target on shares of Solaredge Technologies to $90.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Solaredge Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $93.00 target price for the company in a research report on Saturday. Canaccord Genuity lifted their target price on shares of Solaredge Technologies from $62.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 23rd. Finally, Cascend Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $75.00 target price (up previously from $65.00) on shares of Solaredge Technologies in a research report on Thursday, June 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $73.54.

In other Solaredge Technologies news, Director More Avery sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.10, for a total value of $275,500.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 588,291 shares in the company, valued at approximately $32,414,834.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In the last quarter, insiders sold 9,439 shares of company stock worth $502,641. Corporate insiders own 7.90% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SEDG stock opened at $85.00 on Monday. Solaredge Technologies Inc has a 1 year low of $32.42 and a 1 year high of $84.61. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $63.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 2.28 and a current ratio of 2.49. The company has a market cap of $3.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 0.15.

Solaredge Technologies (NASDAQ:SEDG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 6th. The semiconductor company reported $0.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.68 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $325.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $315.53 million. Solaredge Technologies had a net margin of 10.09% and a return on equity of 17.81%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 43.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.82 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Solaredge Technologies Inc will post 2.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

SolarEdge Technologies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, and sells direct current (DC) optimized inverter systems for solar photovoltaic (PV) installations worldwide. Its SolarEdge system consists of power optimizers, inverters, communication and smart energy management solutions, and a cloud based monitoring platform.

