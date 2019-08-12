Global Blood Therapeutics (NASDAQ:GBT) Given Buy Rating at HC Wainwright

HC Wainwright reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of Global Blood Therapeutics (NASDAQ:GBT) in a report released on Thursday, AnalystRatings.com reports. The firm currently has a $150.00 target price on the stock.

“Our Buy rating and $150 PT are based on a DCF analysis, derived using a beta of 1.58, terminal growth rate of 0.5%, risk premium of 4.93%, calculated WACC of 9.8%, and tax rate of 15% beginning in FY 2024. We estimate approximately 70K patients in U.S., 42K patients in the $60K U.S. and EU launch prices, respectively, a 2020 commercial launch, 70% compliance, and 23% gross-to-net. In 2022, we model global sales at roughly $820M and expect voxelotor peak sales of $2.7B during 2026, which assumes about 49% adoption across the developed nations, and a POS of 75%.”,” the firm’s analyst commented.

Get Global Blood Therapeutics alerts:

Several other equities research analysts have also weighed in on GBT. Oppenheimer increased their price objective on shares of Global Blood Therapeutics from $82.00 to $89.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. Cowen reiterated a buy rating on shares of Global Blood Therapeutics in a research note on Sunday, June 16th. Wedbush set a $103.00 price target on shares of Global Blood Therapeutics and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, June 28th. Cantor Fitzgerald set a $110.00 price target on shares of Global Blood Therapeutics and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, June 14th. Finally, BidaskClub lowered shares of Global Blood Therapeutics from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Saturday, August 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $88.08.

GBT traded down $0.98 on Thursday, hitting $47.81. 3,593 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 610,703. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.05 and a beta of 1.51. Global Blood Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $30.15 and a twelve month high of $64.94. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $55.57. The company has a current ratio of 16.79, a quick ratio of 14.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03.

Global Blood Therapeutics (NASDAQ:GBT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported ($1.01) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.96) by ($0.05). During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.78) EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Global Blood Therapeutics will post -3.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Taylor Wealth Management Partners boosted its stake in Global Blood Therapeutics by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. Taylor Wealth Management Partners now owns 44,801 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,357,000 after purchasing an additional 217 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of Global Blood Therapeutics by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 25,279 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,338,000 after buying an additional 310 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its stake in shares of Global Blood Therapeutics by 3.7% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 12,522 shares of the company’s stock valued at $663,000 after buying an additional 447 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its stake in shares of Global Blood Therapeutics by 17.3% during the 2nd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 3,265 shares of the company’s stock valued at $172,000 after buying an additional 482 shares during the period. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Global Blood Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter valued at $27,000.

Global Blood Therapeutics Company Profile

Global Blood Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery, development, and delivery of treatments for underserved patient communities. It is developing its lead product candidate, voxelotor, an oral, once-daily therapy for sickle cell disease (SCD). The company is evaluating voxelotor in SCD in a Phase III clinical trial in adult and adolescent patients with SCD.

Further Reading: What is a capital gains distribution?

Receive News & Ratings for Global Blood Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Global Blood Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.