GlyEco (OTCMKTS:GLYE) Stock Price Down 17.2%

GlyEco Inc (OTCMKTS:GLYE)’s share price fell 17.2% during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $1.01 and last traded at $1.01, 2,703 shares changed hands during trading. An increase of 678% from the average session volume of 347 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.22.

The company’s fifty day moving average is $1.62.

GlyEco (OTCMKTS:GLYE) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 15th. The business services provider reported ($1.16) EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $1.73 million during the quarter.

GlyEco Company Profile (OTCMKTS:GLYE)

GlyEco, Inc, a specialty chemical company, develops, manufactures, and distributes performance fluids for the automotive, commercial, and industrial markets in North America. The company operates through two segments, Consumer and Industrial. Its Consumer segment provides antifreeze/coolant products; heating, ventilation, and air conditioning fluids; and waste glycol disposal services.

