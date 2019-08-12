Golfcoin (GOLF) Price Tops $0.0001 on Major Exchanges

Golfcoin (CURRENCY:GOLF) traded down 5.4% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 21:00 PM ET on August 12th. Golfcoin has a market capitalization of $1.94 million and $93.00 worth of Golfcoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Golfcoin has traded 13.3% lower against the US dollar. One Golfcoin coin can currently be purchased for $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Kambria (KAT) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0014 or 0.00000012 BTC.

LanaCoin (LANA) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Pulse (PULSE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0046 or 0.00000052 BTC.

PosEx (PEX) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0032 or 0.00000028 BTC.

BioBar (BIOB) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0135 or 0.00000202 BTC.

Psilocybin (PSY) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0280 or 0.00000301 BTC.

GOLF is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the SHA256D hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was March 3rd, 2018. Golfcoin’s total supply is 100,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 35,341,279,387 coins. The official website for Golfcoin is www.golfcoin.cc. Golfcoin’s official Twitter account is @golfcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Golfcoin can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: CoinExchange. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Golfcoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Golfcoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Golfcoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

