GPU Coin Price Hits $0.0352 on Top Exchanges (GPU)

GPU Coin (CURRENCY:GPU) traded 18.5% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on August 12th. One GPU Coin coin can currently be bought for $0.0352 or 0.00000364 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Novaexchange, Cryptopia and CryptoBridge. GPU Coin has a total market cap of $1.42 million and $385.00 worth of GPU Coin was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, GPU Coin has traded 19.1% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get GPU Coin alerts:

Linda (LINDA) traded 13.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000004 BTC.

MintCoin (MINT) traded up 25.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

AsiaCoin (AC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000029 BTC.

Interstellar Holdings (HOLD) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0025 or 0.00000038 BTC.

Parachute (PAR) traded 13.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000011 BTC.

Rupee (RUP) traded 18.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0059 or 0.00000052 BTC.

AllSafe (ASAFE) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0128 or 0.00000112 BTC.

HollyWoodCoin (HWC) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0026 or 0.00000023 BTC.

Digital Rupees (DRS) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

MedicCoin (MEDIC) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

GPU Coin Coin Profile

GPU Coin (CRYPTO:GPU) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was April 16th, 2016. GPU Coin’s total supply is 51,530,001 coins and its circulating supply is 40,477,042 coins. GPU Coin’s official website is nullex.io. The Reddit community for GPU Coin is /r/NulleX and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. GPU Coin’s official Twitter account is @GPU_coin.

Buying and Selling GPU Coin

GPU Coin can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: CryptoBridge, Cryptopia and Novaexchange. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as GPU Coin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade GPU Coin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase GPU Coin using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for GPU Coin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for GPU Coin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.