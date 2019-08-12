Graphite One (CVE:GPH) Stock Price Crosses Below 200 Day Moving Average of $0.00

Graphite One Inc (CVE:GPH) crossed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $0.00 and traded as low as $0.19. Graphite One shares last traded at $0.19, with a volume of 2,000 shares traded.

The stock has a fifty day moving average price of C$0.24. The firm has a market cap of $7.31 million and a P/E ratio of -3.41. The company has a quick ratio of 3.76, a current ratio of 5.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.24.

About Graphite One (CVE:GPH)

Graphite One Inc engages in the acquisition, exploration, and evaluation of graphitic mineral properties in the United States. Its principal project is the Graphite Creek property that consists of 176 mining claims totaling 9,583 hectares located on the Seward Peninsula of Alaska. The company was formerly known as Graphite One Resources Inc and changed its name to Graphite One Inc in March 2019.

