Gray Television, Inc. (NYSE:GTN) Chairman Hilton H. Howell, Jr. Buys 1,800 Shares

Gray Television, Inc. (NYSE:GTN) Chairman Hilton H. Howell, Jr. bought 1,800 shares of Gray Television stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 9th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $14.76 per share, for a total transaction of $26,568.00. Following the purchase, the chairman now directly owns 992,224 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,645,226.24. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

Shares of Gray Television stock traded up $0.43 during trading on Monday, reaching $15.00. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,055,100 shares, compared to its average volume of 987,208. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $17.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.89, a current ratio of 2.93 and a quick ratio of 2.51. Gray Television, Inc. has a one year low of $13.60 and a one year high of $25.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.51 billion, a PE ratio of 6.15, a P/E/G ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 1.98.

Gray Television (NYSE:GTN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.03. Gray Television had a return on equity of 19.25% and a net margin of 10.78%. The business had revenue of $508.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $508.79 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.46 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 103.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Gray Television, Inc. will post 0.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. TheStreet downgraded shares of Gray Television from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 4th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Gray Television from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Saturday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Gray Television from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. Barrington Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Gray Television in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. Finally, Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Gray Television in a report on Thursday, May 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $24.80.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Retirement Systems of Alabama bought a new stake in Gray Television during the 1st quarter worth about $152,227,000. Copper Rock Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in Gray Television during the 2nd quarter worth about $19,850,000. Allianz Asset Management GmbH raised its holdings in Gray Television by 32.8% during the 2nd quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 1,042,769 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,091,000 after purchasing an additional 257,600 shares during the last quarter. Hillcrest Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Gray Television by 35.7% during the 1st quarter. Hillcrest Asset Management LLC now owns 737,694 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,757,000 after purchasing an additional 194,255 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Penn Capital Management Co. Inc. raised its holdings in Gray Television by 11.9% during the 2nd quarter. Penn Capital Management Co. Inc. now owns 657,151 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,771,000 after purchasing an additional 69,792 shares during the last quarter. 85.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Gray Television

Gray Television, Inc, a television broadcast company, owns and operates television stations and digital assets in the United States. As of February 28, 2019, it owned and operated television stations in 91 television markets broadcasting approximately 400 program streams, including approximately 150 channels affiliated with the CBS Network, the NBC Network, the ABC Network, and the FOX Network.

