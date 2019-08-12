Green Plains Partners (NASDAQ:GPP) Cut to “Strong Sell” at ValuEngine

ValuEngine downgraded shares of Green Plains Partners (NASDAQ:GPP) from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a research report sent to investors on Thursday, ValuEngine reports.

GPP has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Stifel Nicolaus set a $14.00 target price on shares of Green Plains Partners and gave the company a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. BidaskClub lowered shares of Green Plains Partners from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 19th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Green Plains Partners from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Friday, July 26th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Green Plains Partners has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $16.00.

Shares of GPP stock traded down $0.18 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $13.20. The stock had a trading volume of 208 shares, compared to its average volume of 45,471. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $13.90. Green Plains Partners has a 52-week low of $12.53 and a 52-week high of $16.47. The company has a market capitalization of $303.79 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.40 and a beta of 0.50.

Green Plains Partners (NASDAQ:GPP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 5th. The transportation company reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by $0.12. Green Plains Partners had a net margin of 54.48% and a negative return on equity of 65.23%. The firm had revenue of $20.83 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.27 million. Research analysts expect that Green Plains Partners will post 1.8 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 9th. Investors of record on Friday, August 2nd were paid a dividend of $0.475 per share. This represents a $1.90 annualized dividend and a yield of 14.39%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 1st. Green Plains Partners’s payout ratio is currently 119.50%.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Nwam LLC raised its holdings in Green Plains Partners by 9.4% in the first quarter. Nwam LLC now owns 25,280 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $400,000 after buying an additional 2,180 shares during the last quarter. Sigma Planning Corp raised its holdings in shares of Green Plains Partners by 12.0% during the first quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 41,675 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $660,000 after purchasing an additional 4,454 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Green Plains Partners by 9.6% during the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 50,934 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $807,000 after purchasing an additional 4,479 shares during the last quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Green Plains Partners during the second quarter valued at approximately $3,992,000. Finally, Advantage Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Green Plains Partners during the second quarter valued at approximately $249,000. 15.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Green Plains Partners Company Profile

Green Plains Partners LP provides fuel storage and transportation services. It acquires, owns, develops, and operates ethanol and fuel storage tanks, terminals, transportation assets, and other related assets and businesses. The company owns or leases 32 ethanol storage facilities and approximately 49 acres of land.

