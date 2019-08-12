GreenPower Motor (CVE:GPV) Trading 3.7% Higher

GreenPower Motor Company Inc (CVE:GPV) traded up 3.7% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as C$0.56 and last traded at C$0.56, 38,500 shares traded hands during trading. An increase of 9% from the average session volume of 35,261 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.54.

The company has a quick ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2,054.19. The firm’s 50 day moving average is C$0.57. The firm has a market cap of $57.63 million and a PE ratio of -11.43.

GreenPower Motor Company Profile (CVE:GPV)

GreenPower Motor Company Inc develops, manufactures, and distributes electric vehicles for commercial markets. It offers all-electric low floor transit style buses, all-electric high floor school or shuttle buses, and all-electric double decker buses. The company was incorporated in 2007 and is based in Vancouver, Canada.

Further Reading: Why are trading ranges significant?

Receive News & Ratings for GreenPower Motor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GreenPower Motor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.