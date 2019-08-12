Grupo Supervielle (NYSE:SUPV) Downgraded by Morgan Stanley to Underweight

Grupo Supervielle (NYSE:SUPV) was downgraded by equities research analysts at Morgan Stanley from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports.

Several other brokerages also recently issued reports on SUPV. Scotiabank began coverage on shares of Grupo Supervielle in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. They issued an “underperform” rating on the stock. ValuEngine raised shares of Grupo Supervielle from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 12th. Bank of America raised shares of Grupo Supervielle from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, June 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Grupo Supervielle from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 26th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a hold rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $11.10.

Shares of NYSE SUPV traded down $4.11 on Monday, hitting $3.56. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 16,544,862 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,104,474. Grupo Supervielle has a 12-month low of $4.30 and a 12-month high of $11.62. The stock has a market cap of $645.80 million, a P/E ratio of 4.62 and a beta of 0.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 1.01. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $7.75.

Grupo Supervielle (NYSE:SUPV) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.01. Grupo Supervielle had a net margin of 5.48% and a return on equity of 13.11%. The company had revenue of $332.15 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $162.57 million. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Grupo Supervielle will post 0.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Northern Trust Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Grupo Supervielle by 14.9% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 82,871 shares of the company’s stock valued at $719,000 after purchasing an additional 10,771 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Grupo Supervielle in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $98,000. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its holdings in shares of Grupo Supervielle by 222.4% in the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 45,223 shares of the company’s stock valued at $391,000 after purchasing an additional 31,195 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Grupo Supervielle by 177.9% in the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 195,990 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,701,000 after purchasing an additional 125,470 shares during the period. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Grupo Supervielle in the first quarter valued at approximately $179,000. 22.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Grupo Supervielle

Grupo Supervielle SA, a financial services holding company, provides banking products and services in Argentina. The company operates through Retail Banking, Corporate Banking, Treasury, Consumer Finance, Insurance, and Asset Management & Other Services segments. It accepts deposit accounts; and offers personal loans, foreign trade finance, and loans to the middle and lower-middle-income sectors.

