GSX Techedu (NYSE:GSX) Reaches New 52-Week High at $15.35

Shares of GSX Techedu Inc. (NYSE:GSX) hit a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $15.35 and last traded at $15.33, with a volume of 431228 shares. The stock had previously closed at $13.36.

Separately, Barclays reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of GSX Techedu in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st.

Get GSX Techedu alerts:

The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $10.98.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in GSX. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new stake in shares of GSX Techedu in the 2nd quarter worth about $9,459,000. Broad Peak Investment Management LTD. bought a new stake in shares of GSX Techedu in the 2nd quarter worth about $6,474,000. William Blair Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of GSX Techedu in the 2nd quarter worth about $3,745,000. Monashee Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of GSX Techedu in the 2nd quarter worth about $1,117,000. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH bought a new stake in shares of GSX Techedu in the 2nd quarter worth about $1,080,000.

About GSX Techedu (NYSE:GSX)

GSX Techedu Inc operates as an online education company in the People's Republic of China. The company provides online K-12 large-class after-school tutoring services. It offers English courses for children in kindergarten; and courses that help children in grade one through grade seven. The company also provides foreign language courses, including English, Japanese, and Korean, as well as English test preparation courses for students taking post-graduate entrance exams in China; and professional courses primarily for working adults preparing for professional qualification exams comprising teacher's qualification, the Chartered Financial Analyst designation, fund qualification, and securities qualification exams.

Featured Story: Beta

Receive News & Ratings for GSX Techedu Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GSX Techedu and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.