Guggenheim Strategic Opportunities Fund Plans Monthly Dividend of $0.18 (NYSE:GOF)

Guggenheim Strategic Opportunities Fund (NYSE:GOF) declared a monthly dividend on Thursday, August 1st, NASDAQ reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.182 per share by the investment management company on Friday, August 30th. This represents a $2.18 annualized dividend and a yield of 10.59%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 14th.

Guggenheim Strategic Opportunities Fund has increased its dividend by an average of 2.9% annually over the last three years.

GOF traded up $0.04 during trading on Monday, hitting $20.63. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 107 shares, compared to its average volume of 156,733. Guggenheim Strategic Opportunities Fund has a twelve month low of $16.72 and a twelve month high of $22.28. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $20.56.

In other news, insider B. Scott Minerd sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.09, for a total transaction of $42,180.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

Guggenheim Strategic Opportunities Fund Company Profile

Guggenheim Strategic Opportunities Fund is a closed-ended balanced mutual fund launched and managed by Guggenheim Funds Investment Advisors, LLC. The fund is co-managed by Guggenheim Partners Investment Management LLC. It invests in public equity and fixed income markets across the globe. For its equity portion, the fund invests directly and through derivatives such as writing covered call and put options to invest in the stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

