Gunpoint Exploration (CVE:GUN) Trading 10% Higher

Shares of Gunpoint Exploration Ltd (CVE:GUN) traded up 10% on Monday . The company traded as high as C$0.55 and last traded at C$0.55, 2,300 shares were traded during mid-day trading. A decline of 67% from the average session volume of 6,875 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.50.

The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is C$0.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.75 million and a PE ratio of -30.56. The company has a current ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.20.

Gunpoint Exploration Company Profile (CVE:GUN)

Gunpoint Exploration Ltd. engages in the acquisition and exploration of precious metal properties in the United States, Mexico, and Guatemala. It primarily holds a 100% interest in the Talapoosa gold-silver project comprising 509 unpatented lode mining claims covering an area of approximately 14,870 acres located in Lyon County, Nevada.

Featured Story: What is systematic risk?



Receive News & Ratings for Gunpoint Exploration Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gunpoint Exploration and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.