H & R Block Inc (NYSE:HRB) Expected to Announce Earnings of -$0.76 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect H & R Block Inc (NYSE:HRB) to announce earnings of ($0.76) per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have made estimates for H & R Block’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($0.75) and the lowest is ($0.76). H & R Block reported earnings of ($0.72) per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 5.6%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Wednesday, August 28th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that H & R Block will report full year earnings of $1.99 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.94 to $2.10. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of $2.01 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.92 to $2.06. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover H & R Block.

Get H & R Block alerts:

H & R Block (NYSE:HRB) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, June 11th. The company reported $4.32 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.11 by $0.21. The company had revenue of $2.33 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.32 billion. H & R Block had a return on equity of 364.51% and a net margin of 13.65%. H & R Block’s revenue was down 2.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $5.42 EPS.

Several brokerages have recently commented on HRB. ValuEngine upgraded H & R Block from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 16th. Northcoast Research cut H & R Block from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 9th. Zacks Investment Research cut H & R Block from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $28.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, May 29th. Barrington Research restated an “outperform” rating on shares of H & R Block in a report on Wednesday, June 12th. Finally, Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $29.00 target price on shares of H & R Block in a report on Thursday, June 27th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $26.50.

Shares of HRB stock traded down $0.46 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $27.01. The company had a trading volume of 2,243,365 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,945,603. H & R Block has a twelve month low of $22.96 and a twelve month high of $29.62. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $28.11. The company has a quick ratio of 2.16, a current ratio of 2.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.76. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.56, a P/E/G ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 0.24.

In other news, VP Kellie J. Logerwell sold 3,000 shares of H & R Block stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.68, for a total transaction of $86,040.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 7,941 shares in the company, valued at $227,747.88. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 0.57% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HRB. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in H & R Block by 92.4% during the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,596,753 shares of the company’s stock valued at $133,986,000 after purchasing an additional 2,687,319 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in H & R Block during the second quarter valued at $49,107,000. Bessemer Group Inc. boosted its position in H & R Block by 206.8% during the second quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 2,235,801 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,509,000 after purchasing an additional 1,506,977 shares during the last quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC boosted its position in H & R Block by 21.5% during the first quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 7,705,778 shares of the company’s stock valued at $184,476,000 after purchasing an additional 1,363,866 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. boosted its position in H & R Block by 86.8% during the second quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. now owns 2,144,871 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,845,000 after purchasing an additional 996,764 shares during the last quarter. 98.10% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About H & R Block

H&R Block, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides assisted income tax return preparation, digital do-it-yourself (DIY) tax solutions, and other services and products related to income tax return preparation to the general public primarily in the United States, Canada, and Australia. The company offers assisted income tax return preparation and related services through a system of retail offices operated directly by the company or by franchisees.

Read More: Hedge Funds Explained

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on H & R Block (HRB)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for H & R Block Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for H & R Block and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.