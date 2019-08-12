Hacken (HKN) Market Cap Hits $1.05 Million

Hacken (CURRENCY:HKN) traded up 0.1% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 0:00 AM ET on August 11th. Hacken has a market capitalization of $1.05 million and $43,032.00 worth of Hacken was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Hacken token can currently be bought for approximately $0.19 or 0.00001675 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including YoBit, Kucoin, Kuna and IDEX. Over the last seven days, Hacken has traded down 31.6% against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Hacken alerts:

Maker (MKR) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $497.82 or 0.04361808 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $5.11 or 0.00044797 BTC.

Pundi X (NPXS) traded up 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Aurora (AOA) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0179 or 0.00000156 BTC.

Karatgold Coin (KBC) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0274 or 0.00000240 BTC.

IOST (IOST) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0092 or 0.00000080 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00001109 BTC.

Ren (REN) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000998 BTC.

MCO (MCO) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.39 or 0.00068464 BTC.

Hacken Token Profile

Hacken (CRYPTO:HKN) is a token. Its genesis date was August 30th, 2017. Hacken’s total supply is 5,488,560 tokens and its circulating supply is 5,478,559 tokens. Hacken’s official website is hacken.io. The official message board for Hacken is steemit.com/@hacken. Hacken’s official Twitter account is @Hacken_io and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Hacken is /r/hacken and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Hacken

Hacken can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Kuna, Kucoin, IDEX and YoBit. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Hacken directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Hacken should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Hacken using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Hacken Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Hacken and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.