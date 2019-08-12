Hanger Inc (OTCMKTS:HNGR) Insider Jay C. Wendt Sells 2,860 Shares

Hanger Inc (OTCMKTS:HNGR) insider Jay C. Wendt sold 2,860 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.43, for a total value of $55,569.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Shares of HNGR stock traded up $0.54 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $19.93. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 138,968 shares, compared to its average volume of 267,646. The company’s 50 day moving average is $17.35. Hanger Inc has a fifty-two week low of $15.50 and a fifty-two week high of $24.50.

Hanger (OTCMKTS:HNGR) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The healthcare company reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $281.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $276.31 million.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Quantamental Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Hanger by 300.0% during the 2nd quarter. Quantamental Technologies LLC now owns 1,600 shares of the healthcare company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 1,200 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Hanger during the 4th quarter valued at $42,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its holdings in shares of Hanger by 203.8% during the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 3,147 shares of the healthcare company’s stock valued at $60,000 after acquiring an additional 2,111 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank acquired a new stake in shares of Hanger during the 2nd quarter valued at $64,000. Finally, Aperio Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Hanger during the 2nd quarter valued at $124,000. 3.61% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Hanger from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 10th.

Hanger Company Profile

Hanger, Inc provides orthotic and prosthetic (O&P) services; and distributes O&P devices and components, manages O&P networks, and provides therapeutic solutions to patients and businesses in acute, post-acute, and clinic settings in the United States. It operates through two segments, Patient Care and Products & Services.

