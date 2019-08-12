Hartford Financial Services Group Inc (NYSE:HIG) Shares Purchased by Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc.

Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. boosted its position in Hartford Financial Services Group Inc (NYSE:HIG) by 126.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 246,945 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after buying an additional 137,820 shares during the quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. owned 0.07% of Hartford Financial Services Group worth $13,760,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of Hartford Financial Services Group by 12.4% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 5,109,074 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $227,084,000 after purchasing an additional 565,189 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Hartford Financial Services Group by 8.3% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,622,774 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $205,120,000 after purchasing an additional 353,601 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp raised its stake in shares of Hartford Financial Services Group by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 4,109,789 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $204,338,000 after purchasing an additional 49,213 shares in the last quarter. AJO LP raised its stake in shares of Hartford Financial Services Group by 20.2% in the 1st quarter. AJO LP now owns 4,000,770 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $198,918,000 after purchasing an additional 672,129 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC raised its stake in shares of Hartford Financial Services Group by 12.2% in the 1st quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 2,514,183 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $125,006,000 after purchasing an additional 273,350 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.41% of the company’s stock.

Get Hartford Financial Services Group alerts:

NYSE HIG traded down $0.06 on Monday, hitting $58.54. The stock had a trading volume of 472,055 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,002,840. Hartford Financial Services Group Inc has a one year low of $40.54 and a one year high of $59.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a current ratio of 0.28. The stock has a market cap of $21.22 billion, a PE ratio of 13.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 0.67. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $57.02.

Hartford Financial Services Group (NYSE:HIG) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The insurance provider reported $1.33 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.11 by $0.22. Hartford Financial Services Group had a net margin of 8.36% and a return on equity of 12.44%. The firm had revenue of $5.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.07 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.13 EPS. Hartford Financial Services Group’s quarterly revenue was up 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Hartford Financial Services Group Inc will post 5.24 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 3rd will be given a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.05%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 30th. Hartford Financial Services Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 27.71%.

Several research firms recently weighed in on HIG. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Hartford Financial Services Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, May 20th. Buckingham Research increased their price objective on shares of Hartford Financial Services Group from $60.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 19th. Wells Fargo & Co reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $56.00 price objective on shares of Hartford Financial Services Group in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of Hartford Financial Services Group from $61.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Hartford Financial Services Group from $53.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 19th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $61.08.

In other news, insider Martha Gervasi sold 3,672 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.95, for a total value of $212,792.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 18,882 shares in the company, valued at $1,094,211.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Robert W. Paiano sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.40, for a total transaction of $262,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 33,342 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,747,120.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 100,998 shares of company stock valued at $5,575,493. 1.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hartford Financial Services Group Company Profile

The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides insurance and financial services to individual and business customers in the United States. Its Commercial Lines segment offers workers' compensation, property, automobile, marine, livestock, liability, and umbrella coverages; and customized insurance products and risk management services, including professional liability, bond, surety, and specialty casualty coverages.

Further Reading: How is a management fee different from a performance fee?

Receive News & Ratings for Hartford Financial Services Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hartford Financial Services Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.