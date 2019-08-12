Harvard Bioscience (NASDAQ:HBIO) Upgraded to “Hold” by ValuEngine

Harvard Bioscience (NASDAQ:HBIO) was upgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Monday, ValuEngine reports.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Janney Montgomery Scott downgraded shares of Harvard Bioscience from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $2.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Monday, July 8th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Harvard Bioscience from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 30th. Finally, Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Harvard Bioscience in a research note on Friday, July 19th.

Shares of NASDAQ:HBIO traded up $0.04 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $2.52. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 136,713 shares, compared to its average volume of 317,021. The business’s 50 day moving average is $2.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 2.22. The stock has a market cap of $93.47 million, a P/E ratio of 16.80 and a beta of 1.51. Harvard Bioscience has a 12-month low of $1.51 and a 12-month high of $6.70.

Harvard Bioscience (NASDAQ:HBIO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $29.58 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $29.30 million. Harvard Bioscience had a negative net margin of 0.46% and a positive return on equity of 5.22%. Sell-side analysts forecast that Harvard Bioscience will post 0.11 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Katherine A. Eade acquired 39,915 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 9th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $2.48 per share, for a total transaction of $98,989.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 5.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in Harvard Bioscience by 45.0% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 901,000 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $1,802,000 after purchasing an additional 279,500 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in Harvard Bioscience by 45.6% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 109,416 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $219,000 after purchasing an additional 34,249 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its position in Harvard Bioscience by 3.5% during the second quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 371,868 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $745,000 after purchasing an additional 12,522 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its position in Harvard Bioscience by 36.5% during the second quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 1,052,028 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $2,103,000 after purchasing an additional 281,293 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Foundry Partners LLC increased its position in Harvard Bioscience by 37.5% during the second quarter. Foundry Partners LLC now owns 720,540 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $1,441,000 after purchasing an additional 196,375 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.60% of the company’s stock.

Harvard Bioscience, Inc provides scientific instruments, systems, software, and services used in life science basic research, drug discovery, and clinical and environmental testing. The company offers physiology, cell, and molecular instruments, such as traditional syringe pump and peristaltic pump products, as well as a range of instruments and accessories for tissue, organ, and animal based lab research under the Harvard Apparatus, CMA Microdialysis, Panlab, Coulbourn, and Hugo Sachs brands; and spectrophotometers, microplate readers, amino acid analyzers, gel electrophoresis equipment, sample preparation plates and columns, and electroporation and electrofusion instruments under the Biochrom, BioDrop, Hoefer, Scie-plas, QuikPrep, and BTX brands.

