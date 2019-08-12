Hasbro, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAS) Shares Acquired by Mesirow Financial Investment Management Equity Management

Mesirow Financial Investment Management Equity Management grew its position in Hasbro, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAS) by 17.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 15,785 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,390 shares during the quarter. Mesirow Financial Investment Management Equity Management’s holdings in Hasbro were worth $1,668,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Hasbro in the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. Icon Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Hasbro in the 1st quarter valued at $38,000. Thor Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Hasbro in the 1st quarter valued at $51,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its position in shares of Hasbro by 1,569.2% in the 1st quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 651 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after buying an additional 612 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC grew its position in shares of Hasbro by 41.2% in the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,248 shares of the company’s stock valued at $106,000 after buying an additional 364 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.60% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:HAS traded down $1.14 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $113.39. The stock had a trading volume of 9,097 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,352,085. The stock has a market cap of $14.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.50, a PEG ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 1.04. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $111.38. The company has a quick ratio of 2.11, a current ratio of 2.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99. Hasbro, Inc. has a 1 year low of $76.84 and a 1 year high of $126.87.

Hasbro (NASDAQ:HAS) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The company reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.27. The business had revenue of $984.54 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $958.91 million. Hasbro had a net margin of 6.69% and a return on equity of 30.92%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.48 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Hasbro, Inc. will post 4.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 1st will be issued a $0.68 dividend. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.40%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 31st. Hasbro’s payout ratio is 70.65%.

In related news, EVP Stephen J. Davis sold 4,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.24, for a total value of $412,608.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 39,238 shares in the company, valued at $3,854,741.12. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 9.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of research analysts recently commented on HAS shares. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Hasbro from $115.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Hasbro from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $114.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on shares of Hasbro from $95.00 to $99.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, July 15th. SunTrust Banks raised their price objective on shares of Hasbro to $118.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co raised their price objective on shares of Hasbro from $95.00 to $111.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $118.85.

Hasbro, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a play and entertainment company. The company's U.S. and Canada segment markets and sells action figures, arts and crafts, and creative play products; electronic toys and related electronic interactive products; fashion and other dolls, infant products, play sets, preschool toys, plush products, and sports action blasters and accessories; and vehicles and toy-related specialty products, as well as traditional board games, and trading card and role-playing games primarily in the United States and Canada.

