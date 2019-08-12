Haymaker Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:OSW) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.14 Per Share

Posted by on Aug 12th, 2019

Share on StockTwits

Brokerages expect Haymaker Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:OSW) to announce earnings of $0.14 per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Haymaker Acquisition’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.15 and the lowest is $0.14. The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Haymaker Acquisition will report full year earnings of $0.52 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.51 to $0.53. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of $0.78 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.78 to $0.79. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that cover Haymaker Acquisition.

OSW has been the subject of a number of research reports. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Haymaker Acquisition in a report on Monday, May 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $17.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Haymaker Acquisition from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $16.30.

Shares of Haymaker Acquisition stock traded down $0.21 on Wednesday, reaching $15.27. 74,100 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 595,629. Haymaker Acquisition has a twelve month low of $11.35 and a twelve month high of $16.21. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $15.34.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Haymaker Acquisition stock. North Star Investment Management Corp. bought a new position in shares of Haymaker Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:OSW) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 75,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,024,000. North Star Investment Management Corp. owned 0.18% of Haymaker Acquisition at the end of the most recent reporting period.

About Haymaker Acquisition

There is no company description available for OneSpaWorld Holdings Ltd.

Featured Story: How a Back-End Load Mutual Fund Works

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Haymaker Acquisition (OSW)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for Haymaker Acquisition (NYSE:OSW)

Receive News & Ratings for Haymaker Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Haymaker Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.