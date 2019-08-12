Haymaker Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:OSW) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.14 Per Share

Brokerages expect Haymaker Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:OSW) to announce earnings of $0.14 per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Haymaker Acquisition’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.15 and the lowest is $0.14. The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Haymaker Acquisition will report full year earnings of $0.52 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.51 to $0.53. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of $0.78 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.78 to $0.79. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that cover Haymaker Acquisition.

OSW has been the subject of a number of research reports. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Haymaker Acquisition in a report on Monday, May 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $17.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Haymaker Acquisition from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $16.30.

Shares of Haymaker Acquisition stock traded down $0.21 on Wednesday, reaching $15.27. 74,100 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 595,629. Haymaker Acquisition has a twelve month low of $11.35 and a twelve month high of $16.21. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $15.34.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Haymaker Acquisition stock. North Star Investment Management Corp. bought a new position in shares of Haymaker Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:OSW) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 75,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,024,000. North Star Investment Management Corp. owned 0.18% of Haymaker Acquisition at the end of the most recent reporting period.

