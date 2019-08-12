HCA Healthcare Inc (NYSE:HCA) Shares Sold by Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank cut its position in shares of HCA Healthcare Inc (NYSE:HCA) by 39.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 56,224 shares of the company’s stock after selling 36,410 shares during the quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank’s holdings in HCA Healthcare were worth $7,600,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of HCA Healthcare by 3.2% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 544,838 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,797,000 after acquiring an additional 16,992 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in HCA Healthcare by 10.0% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,414,676 shares of the company’s stock worth $424,189,000 after buying an additional 310,086 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. increased its position in HCA Healthcare by 77.2% during the fourth quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 30,667 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,817,000 after buying an additional 13,362 shares during the last quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC increased its position in HCA Healthcare by 1.0% during the first quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC now owns 47,957 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,253,000 after buying an additional 466 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Valeo Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in HCA Healthcare during the first quarter worth $66,000. 70.14% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

HCA has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Stephens set a $150.00 price target on HCA Healthcare and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. Goldman Sachs Group raised HCA Healthcare from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $147.00 to $160.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th. Deutsche Bank raised their price target on HCA Healthcare from $160.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Jefferies Financial Group set a $158.00 price target on HCA Healthcare and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 17th. Finally, Raymond James raised HCA Healthcare from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the company from $115.00 to $135.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 23rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $153.35.

In related news, SVP Robert A. Waterman sold 33,786 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.98, for a total value of $4,560,434.28. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 279,551 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $37,733,793.98. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Patricia F. Elcan acquired 250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 6th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $124.10 per share, for a total transaction of $31,025.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 2.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of HCA Healthcare stock traded down $2.36 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $125.14. The company had a trading volume of 346,649 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,854,148. The firm has a market cap of $43.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 0.85. The company’s fifty day moving average is $135.81. HCA Healthcare Inc has a 1-year low of $110.31 and a 1-year high of $147.42.

HCA Healthcare (NYSE:HCA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The company reported $2.21 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.49 by ($0.28). HCA Healthcare had a net margin of 7.46% and a negative return on equity of 135.90%. The company had revenue of $12.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.61 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.29 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.3% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that HCA Healthcare Inc will post 10.35 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 30th. HCA Healthcare’s dividend payout ratio is presently 16.38%.

HCA Healthcare Company Profile

HCA Healthcare, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides health care services. The company operates general, acute care hospitals that offer medical and surgical services, including inpatient care, intensive care, cardiac care, diagnostic, and emergency services; and outpatient services, such as outpatient surgery, laboratory, radiology, respiratory therapy, cardiology, and physical therapy services.

