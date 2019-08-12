Head-To-Head Review: Chembio Diagnostics (NASDAQ:CEMI) & Vistagen Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VTGN)

Chembio Diagnostics (NASDAQ:CEMI) and Vistagen Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VTGN) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, profitability, valuation, earnings and institutional ownership.

Risk and Volatility

Chembio Diagnostics has a beta of 1.64, indicating that its stock price is 64% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Vistagen Therapeutics has a beta of -0.19, indicating that its stock price is 119% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Chembio Diagnostics and Vistagen Therapeutics’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Chembio Diagnostics -32.95% -39.62% -28.35% Vistagen Therapeutics N/A -617.39% -254.69%

Institutional & Insider Ownership

39.3% of Chembio Diagnostics shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 14.6% of Vistagen Therapeutics shares are held by institutional investors. 4.9% of Chembio Diagnostics shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 12.3% of Vistagen Therapeutics shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current recommendations for Chembio Diagnostics and Vistagen Therapeutics, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Chembio Diagnostics 0 0 3 0 3.00 Vistagen Therapeutics 0 1 2 0 2.67

Chembio Diagnostics currently has a consensus target price of $9.50, indicating a potential upside of 58.60%. Vistagen Therapeutics has a consensus target price of $4.23, indicating a potential upside of 736.96%. Given Vistagen Therapeutics’ higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Vistagen Therapeutics is more favorable than Chembio Diagnostics.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Chembio Diagnostics and Vistagen Therapeutics’ top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Chembio Diagnostics $33.41 million 3.15 -$7.87 million ($0.55) -10.89 Vistagen Therapeutics $1.25 million 17.25 -$24.59 million N/A N/A

Chembio Diagnostics has higher revenue and earnings than Vistagen Therapeutics.

Summary

Chembio Diagnostics beats Vistagen Therapeutics on 8 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Chembio Diagnostics

Chembio Diagnostics, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and commercializes point-of-care (POC) diagnostic tests that are used to detect or diagnose diseases. The company offers tests for HIV and Syphilis, and Zika virus. It also develops tests for malaria, dengue virus, chikungunya virus, ebola, lassa, marburg, leptospirosis, Rickettsia typhi, Burkholderia pseudomallei, and Orientia tsutsugamushi. In addition, the company develops tests for a specific form of cancer, concussion, and bovine tuberculosis; and handheld optical analyzers for rapid diagnostic tests. It sells its products under the STAT-PAK, SURE CHECK, STAT VIEW, or DPP trademarks, as well as under the private labels of its marketing partners to medical laboratories and hospitals, governmental and public health entities, non-governmental organizations, medical professionals, and retail establishments in the United States and internationally. The company has collaboration agreements with Concussion Science Group Division of Perseus Science Group LLC to develop a POC diagnostic test for traumatic brain injury; Foundation for Innovative New Diagnostics to develop a POC fever panel assay for life-threatening acute febrile illnesses; AstraZeneca to develop a POC test for eosinophilic respiratory disease; and LumiraDx to develop POC diagnostic tests for infectious diseases. Chembio Diagnostics, Inc. was founded in 1985 and is headquartered in Medford, New York.

About Vistagen Therapeutics

VistaGen Therapeutics, Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing and commercializing medicines for depression and other central nervous system (CNS) disorders. The company's lead product candidate is AV-101, which is in Phase II development stage, an adjunctive treatment used for major depressive disorder. It also focuses on potential commercial applications of its human pluripotent stem cell (hPSC) technology platform to discover, rescue, develop, and commercialize new chemical entities (NCEs) for CNS and other diseases; and regenerative medicine involving hPSC-derived blood, cartilage, heart, and liver cells. In addition, the company develops CardioSafe 3D, an in vitro cardiac bioassay system for predicting human heart toxicity of drug rescue NCEs. VistaGen Therapeutics, Inc. has licensing, sublicensing, and collaboration agreements with BlueRock Therapeutics, LP; U.S. National Institutes of Health; Cato Research Ltd.; and University Health Network. The company was founded in 1998 and is headquartered in South San Francisco, California.

