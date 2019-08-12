Head to Head Review: Marchex (NASDAQ:MCHX) vs. Zillow Group (NASDAQ:ZG)

Zillow Group (NASDAQ:ZG) and Marchex (NASDAQ:MCHX) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their risk, valuation, dividends, analyst recommendations, earnings, profitability and institutional ownership.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Zillow Group and Marchex’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Zillow Group $1.33 billion 6.03 -$119.86 million ($0.26) -150.65 Marchex $85.25 million 1.65 -$2.68 million ($0.06) -55.50

Marchex has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Zillow Group. Zillow Group is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Marchex, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

24.2% of Zillow Group shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 50.9% of Marchex shares are owned by institutional investors. 20.9% of Zillow Group shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 22.5% of Marchex shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Volatility and Risk

Zillow Group has a beta of 0.83, meaning that its share price is 17% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Marchex has a beta of 1.44, meaning that its share price is 44% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current recommendations for Zillow Group and Marchex, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Zillow Group 3 6 8 0 2.29 Marchex 0 0 2 0 3.00

Zillow Group presently has a consensus target price of $46.65, suggesting a potential upside of 19.08%. Marchex has a consensus target price of $7.00, suggesting a potential upside of 110.21%. Given Marchex’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Marchex is more favorable than Zillow Group.

Profitability

This table compares Zillow Group and Marchex’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Zillow Group -13.49% -5.11% -3.87% Marchex -3.66% -1.12% -0.92%

Summary

Marchex beats Zillow Group on 11 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

Zillow Group Company Profile

Zillow Group, Inc. operates real estate and home-related brands on mobile and the Web in the United States. The company offers a portfolio of brands and products to empowering consumers with unparalleled data, inspiration, and knowledge around homes and connecting them with real estate professionals. Its brands focus on various stages of the home lifecycle, including renting, buying, selling, and financing. The company's portfolio of consumer brands comprise real estate and rental marketplaces, such as Zillow, Trulia, Mortgage Lenders of America, StreetEasy, HotPads, Naked Apartments, RealEstate.com, and Out East. It also provides a suite of marketing software and technology solutions; and owns and operates various business brands for real estate, rental, and mortgage professionals comprising Mortech, dotloop, Bridge Interactive, and New Home Feed. In addition, the company offers advertising services. Zillow Group, Inc. was incorporated in 2004 and is headquartered in Seattle, Washington.

Marchex Company Profile

Marchex, Inc. operates as a call analytics company that helps businesses connect, drive, measure, and convert callers into customers. Its products include Marchex Call Analytics, an analytics platform for enterprises that depend on inbound phone calls to drive sales, appointments, and reservations; Marchex Speech Analytics that enable actionable insights for enterprise, mid-sized, and small businesses; Text Analytics and Communications, which enable businesses to send and receive text/SMS messages with customers; Call Monitoring; Marchex Omnichannel Analytics Cloud products, such as Marchex Search Analytics, a product for search marketers that drive phone calls from search campaigns, as well as Marchex Display and Video Analytics, a product for marketers that buy digital display advertising; Marchex Site Analytics, a product for marketers that can drive phone calls from Websites; and Marchex Social Analytics, a product for marketers that buy social media advertising. The company also offers Marchex Audience Targeting that leverages call data to automatically build audience segments for display and social media platforms; and Marchex Call Marketplace, a mobile advertising network for businesses that depend on inbound phone calls to drive sales, as well as provides advertisers ad placements across various mobile and online media sources to deliver qualified calls to their businesses. In addition, it provides Local Leads platform, a service advertising solution for small business resellers, such as Yellow Pages providers and vertical marketing service providers to sell call advertising, search marketing, and other lead generation products through their existing sales channels to small business advertisers. Marchex, Inc. was founded in 2003 and is headquartered in Seattle, Washington.

