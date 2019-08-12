Helius Medical Technologies (OTCMKTS:HSDT) Receives “Hold” Rating from BTIG Research

BTIG Research reaffirmed their hold rating on shares of Helius Medical Technologies (OTCMKTS:HSDT) in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning, TipRanks reports.

Helius Medical Technologies stock traded down $0.07 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $1.96. 15,549 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 139,579. Helius Medical Technologies has a 1-year low of $1.77 and a 1-year high of $10.76. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $2.26.

Helius Medical Technologies (OTCMKTS:HSDT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.22) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.25) by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $0.52 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.40 million.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its stake in shares of Helius Medical Technologies by 6,777.4% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 20,701 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 20,400 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in Helius Medical Technologies by 61.6% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 14,279 shares of the company’s stock worth $132,000 after purchasing an additional 5,443 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in Helius Medical Technologies by 14.5% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 47,827 shares of the company’s stock worth $438,000 after purchasing an additional 6,072 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Helius Medical Technologies by 47.9% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 184,087 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,686,000 after purchasing an additional 59,583 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp lifted its stake in Helius Medical Technologies by 26.4% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 204,962 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,877,000 after purchasing an additional 42,762 shares during the period.

Helius Medical Technologies Company Profile

Helius Medical Technologies, Inc is a medical technology company focused on neurological wellness. The Company focuses on developing, licensing or acquiring non-invasive platform technologies that amplify the brain’s ability to heal itself. The Company is engaged in the development of its product, the portable neuromodulation stimulator (PoNS) device.

