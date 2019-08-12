Hercules Hits 24 Hour Trading Volume of $1,479.00 (HERC)

Hercules (CURRENCY:HERC) traded up 0.9% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on August 12th. Hercules has a total market cap of $168,836.00 and approximately $1,479.00 worth of Hercules was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Hercules token can now be bought for about $0.0038 or 0.00000033 BTC on major exchanges including IDAX and LATOKEN. In the last week, Hercules has traded down 18.4% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Hercules alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00002640 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $30.25 or 0.00265642 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00008769 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $142.60 or 0.01252280 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0756 or 0.00000663 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0207 or 0.00000181 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.37 or 0.00020843 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $10.68 or 0.00093767 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0483 or 0.00000424 BTC.

About Hercules

Hercules’ total supply is 234,259,085 tokens and its circulating supply is 44,968,656 tokens. The official website for Hercules is herc.one. Hercules’ official Twitter account is @HERC_Hercules and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Hercules Token Trading

Hercules can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: LATOKEN and IDAX. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Hercules directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Hercules should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Hercules using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Hercules Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Hercules and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.