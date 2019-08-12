Hersha Hospitality Trust (NYSE:HT) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.63 Per Share

Analysts forecast that Hersha Hospitality Trust (NYSE:HT) will report $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Nine analysts have made estimates for Hersha Hospitality Trust’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.58 and the highest is $0.70. Hersha Hospitality Trust posted earnings per share of $0.69 in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 8.7%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, October 22nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Hersha Hospitality Trust will report full-year earnings of $2.17 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.10 to $2.27. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of $2.27 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.07 to $2.48. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow Hersha Hospitality Trust.

Hersha Hospitality Trust (NYSE:HT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 30th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by ($0.75). Hersha Hospitality Trust had a return on equity of 0.44% and a net margin of 0.78%. The firm had revenue of $147.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $146.81 million.

HT has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. DA Davidson lowered shares of Hersha Hospitality Trust from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Deutsche Bank set a $16.00 price objective on shares of Hersha Hospitality Trust and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Stifel Nicolaus set a $18.00 price objective on shares of Hersha Hospitality Trust and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. ValuEngine lowered shares of Hersha Hospitality Trust from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Hersha Hospitality Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $18.29.

NYSE HT traded down $0.03 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $14.97. The stock had a trading volume of 298,863 shares, compared to its average volume of 364,850. Hersha Hospitality Trust has a 1 year low of $14.11 and a 1 year high of $24.16. The firm has a market cap of $586.30 million, a PE ratio of 6.80, a PEG ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 1.30. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $16.13. The company has a current ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 28th were given a $0.28 dividend. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.48%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 27th. Hersha Hospitality Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 50.91%.

In related news, insider Neil H. Shah bought 3,440 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 5th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $14.53 per share, with a total value of $49,983.20. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 336,252 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,885,741.56. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Neil H. Shah bought 6,060 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 25th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $16.48 per share, with a total value of $99,868.80. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 328,252 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,409,592.96. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders acquired 14,600 shares of company stock valued at $225,077. 11.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of HT. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Hersha Hospitality Trust by 6.1% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 491,475 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $8,620,000 after purchasing an additional 28,428 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Hersha Hospitality Trust by 16.0% in the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 339,193 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $5,949,000 after purchasing an additional 46,663 shares during the last quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan purchased a new stake in shares of Hersha Hospitality Trust in the fourth quarter worth approximately $184,000. Millennium Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Hersha Hospitality Trust by 204.7% in the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 163,922 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,875,000 after purchasing an additional 110,127 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Hersha Hospitality Trust in the fourth quarter worth approximately $10,246,000. 96.50% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Hersha Hospitality Trust

Hersha Hospitality Trust (HT) is a self-advised real estate investment trust in the hospitality sector, which owns and operates high quality upscale, luxury and lifestyle hotels in urban gateway markets and coastal destinations. The Company's 48 hotels totaling 7,644 rooms are located in New York, Washington, DC, Boston, Philadelphia, South Florida and select markets on the West Coast.

