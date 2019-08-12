Hertz Global (NYSE:HTZ) PT Set at $15.00 by Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley set a $15.00 price target on Hertz Global (NYSE:HTZ) in a research note published on Friday morning, TipRanks reports. The brokerage currently has a sell rating on the transportation company’s stock.

HTZ has been the topic of several other research reports. Deutsche Bank set a $21.00 price objective on Hertz Global and gave the stock a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. ValuEngine lowered Hertz Global from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Zacks Investment Research raised Hertz Global from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $21.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. TheStreet raised Hertz Global from a d+ rating to a c- rating in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. Finally, Barclays upgraded shares of Hertz Global from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and set a $19.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $18.50.

Get Hertz Global alerts:

Shares of HTZ stock traded down $1.19 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $13.29. 4,894,461 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,305,373. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $15.54. The company has a market capitalization of $2.08 billion, a PE ratio of -78.18 and a beta of 2.11. Hertz Global has a 12-month low of $13.01 and a 12-month high of $22.37. The company has a quick ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 18.68.

Hertz Global (NYSE:HTZ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 6th. The transportation company reported $0.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.52. The company had revenue of $2.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.47 billion. Hertz Global had a positive return on equity of 10.92% and a negative net margin of 0.71%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.19) earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Hertz Global will post 1.12 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Capital Fund Management S.A. lifted its stake in shares of Hertz Global by 880.1% in the 2nd quarter. Capital Fund Management S.A. now owns 519,505 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $8,291,000 after acquiring an additional 466,500 shares during the period. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ acquired a new stake in Hertz Global during the second quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Sciencast Management LP acquired a new stake in Hertz Global during the second quarter valued at approximately $410,000. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. acquired a new stake in Hertz Global during the second quarter valued at approximately $72,000. Finally, 361 Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Hertz Global during the second quarter valued at approximately $2,421,000.

About Hertz Global

The Hertz Corporation, a subsidiary of Hertz Global Holdings, Inc, operates the Hertz, Dollar and Thrifty vehicle rental brands in approximately 9,700 corporate and franchisee locations throughout North America, Europe, The Caribbean, Latin America, Africa, the Middle East, Asia, Australia, and New Zealand.

See Also: What is the Gross Domestic Product (GDP)?

Receive News & Ratings for Hertz Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hertz Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.