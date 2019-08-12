Hexcel Co. (NYSE:HXL) is Ownership Capital B.V.’s 6th Largest Position

Ownership Capital B.V. boosted its position in shares of Hexcel Co. (NYSE:HXL) by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,604,175 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after acquiring an additional 31,982 shares during the period. Hexcel accounts for about 5.9% of Ownership Capital B.V.’s holdings, making the stock its 6th biggest position. Ownership Capital B.V. owned 1.89% of Hexcel worth $129,746,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Anchor Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Hexcel by 7.7% during the 2nd quarter. Anchor Capital Advisors LLC now owns 466,448 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $37,726,000 after acquiring an additional 33,386 shares during the last quarter. Keybank National Association OH grew its stake in shares of Hexcel by 36.9% in the 2nd quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 13,920 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,126,000 after purchasing an additional 3,751 shares during the last quarter. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Hexcel in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $1,031,000. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS lifted its holdings in shares of Hexcel by 11.8% in the 2nd quarter. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS now owns 306,222 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $24,767,000 after buying an additional 32,292 shares during the period. Finally, CWM LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Hexcel by 228.3% in the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,438 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $116,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.37% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider Gail E. Lehman sold 733 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.56, for a total value of $54,652.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 733 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $54,652.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Kimberly A. Hendricks sold 3,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.00, for a total transaction of $266,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 30,843 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,344,068. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 10,333 shares of company stock valued at $770,283. Insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:HXL traded down $1.33 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $79.99. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 196,638 shares, compared to its average volume of 506,311. The business has a 50 day moving average of $80.81. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.23, a P/E/G ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a quick ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 2.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. Hexcel Co. has a 12-month low of $53.50 and a 12-month high of $85.63.

Hexcel (NYSE:HXL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 22nd. The aerospace company reported $0.94 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $609.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $606.03 million. Hexcel had a net margin of 12.90% and a return on equity of 21.45%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 11.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.75 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Hexcel Co. will post 3.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 9th. Investors of record on Friday, August 2nd were issued a $0.17 dividend. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.85%. This is a positive change from Hexcel’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 1st. Hexcel’s dividend payout ratio is currently 22.30%.

Several analysts have recently commented on HXL shares. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on Hexcel from $72.00 to $79.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Hexcel from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $86.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, July 2nd. Barclays reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $77.00 price objective on shares of Hexcel in a research report on Sunday, May 26th. ValuEngine downgraded Hexcel from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 6th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on Hexcel from $84.00 to $88.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Hexcel presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $81.78.

Hexcel Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets structural materials for use in commercial aerospace, space and defense, and industrial markets. It operates in two segments, Composite Materials and Engineered Products. The Composite Materials segment manufactures and markets carbon fibers, fabrics and specialty reinforcements, prepregs and other fiber-reinforced matrix materials, structural adhesives, honeycomb, molding compounds, tooling materials, polyurethane systems, and laminates that are used in military and commercial aircraft, wind turbine blades, recreational products, and other industrial applications, as well as in cars, boats, and trains.

