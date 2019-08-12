Hexx (HXX) Hits Market Cap of $780,906.00

Hexx (CURRENCY:HXX) traded up 2.1% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 15:00 PM ET on August 12th. Over the last seven days, Hexx has traded 1.9% higher against the dollar. Hexx has a market capitalization of $780,906.00 and $3.00 worth of Hexx was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Hexx coin can now be purchased for $0.42 or 0.00011979 BTC on popular exchanges including Cryptopia, Sistemkoin, CryptoBridge and Livecoin.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $11,405.50 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $211.99 or 0.01859291 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $333.46 or 0.02924603 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $86.04 or 0.00754633 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $91.07 or 0.00798770 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.27 or 0.00011104 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.81 or 0.00050940 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $57.37 or 0.00503156 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0029 or 0.00000025 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $15.16 or 0.00132975 BTC.

About Hexx

Hexx (CRYPTO:HXX) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

Lyra2RE hashing algorithm. It was first traded on September 5th, 2015. Hexx’s total supply is 1,858,362 coins. Hexx’s official Twitter account is @hxxcoin. The Reddit community for Hexx is /r/HexxCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Hexx is hexxcoin.net.

Hexx Coin Trading

Hexx can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Livecoin, CryptoBridge, Cryptopia and Sistemkoin. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Hexx directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Hexx should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Hexx using one of the exchanges listed above.

