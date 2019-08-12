High Arctic Energy Services (TSE:HWO) Reaches New 12-Month Low on Analyst Downgrade

High Arctic Energy Services, Inc. (TSE:HWO)’s stock price hit a new 52-week low on Monday after National Bank Financial lowered their price target on the stock from C$4.50 to C$3.75. National Bank Financial currently has a sector perform rating on the stock. High Arctic Energy Services traded as low as C$2.75 and last traded at C$2.76, with a volume of 42161 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at C$2.96.

The stock has a market cap of $148.73 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 690.00. The firm’s 50-day moving average is C$3.28. The company has a quick ratio of 2.12, a current ratio of 2.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.17.

High Arctic Energy Services (TSE:HWO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported C($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C($0.03) by C$0.01. The firm had revenue of C$46.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$48.70 million. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that High Arctic Energy Services, Inc. will post 0.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 14th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.0165 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, July 30th. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.20%. High Arctic Energy Services’s payout ratio is 4,950.00%.

High Arctic Energy Services Inc provides oilfield services in Canada, Papua New Guinea, and the United States. The company operates through Drilling Services, Production Services, and Ancillary Services segments. It offers snubbing services, including foothills stand alone, stand alone, power tower, and rig assist units; nitrogen transport and pumping services; and service rigs.

