Home Capital Group (TSE:HCG) Upgraded by Royal Bank of Canada to “Outperform”

Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of Home Capital Group (TSE:HCG) from a sector perform rating to an outperform rating in a report released on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has C$30.00 target price on the stock, up from their prior target price of C$25.00.

Several other equities research analysts have also commented on the company. Raymond James upped their price objective on Home Capital Group from C$18.50 to C$19.50 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a research note on Monday, May 13th. TD Securities upped their price objective on Home Capital Group from C$23.00 to C$24.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research note on Thursday. National Bank Financial upped their price objective on Home Capital Group from C$23.00 to C$25.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a research note on Thursday. CIBC upped their price objective on Home Capital Group from C$23.00 to C$25.00 in a research note on Thursday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on Home Capital Group from C$23.00 to C$25.00 in a research note on Thursday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of C$24.75.

TSE:HCG opened at C$24.92 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $1.48 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.90. Home Capital Group has a one year low of C$12.48 and a one year high of C$25.45. The business has a fifty day moving average of C$21.43.

About Home Capital Group

Home Capital Group Inc, through its subsidiary, Home Trust Company, provides deposit, mortgage lending, retail credit, and credit card issuing services in Canada. It offers various deposit products, such as savings accounts; and single-family residential and insured residential lending, as well as residential and non-residential commercial mortgage lending services.

