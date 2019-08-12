Hudbay Minerals (TSE:HBM) Price Target Cut to C$7.00

Hudbay Minerals (TSE:HBM) (NYSE:HBM) had its price objective cut by stock analysts at Canaccord Genuity from C$9.00 to C$7.00 in a note issued to investors on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports. Canaccord Genuity’s target price points to a potential upside of 54.87% from the company’s previous close.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on HBM. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on Hudbay Minerals from C$10.50 to C$10.00 in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Cormark dropped their price target on Hudbay Minerals from C$11.50 to C$9.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 23rd. CSFB lowered their price objective on Hudbay Minerals from C$11.50 to C$8.75 in a research report on Tuesday, August 6th. Haywood Securities lowered their price objective on Hudbay Minerals from C$9.00 to C$8.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 6th. Finally, National Bank Financial lowered their price objective on Hudbay Minerals from C$9.00 to C$6.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of C$7.98.

TSE HBM traded up C$0.02 during trading on Monday, hitting C$4.52. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,215,049 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,266,667. The company has a current ratio of 2.64, a quick ratio of 2.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 49.18. The business’s 50 day moving average is C$6.46. The firm has a market cap of $1.18 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.63. Hudbay Minerals has a 52 week low of C$4.38 and a 52 week high of C$10.42.

In related news, insider Waterton Global Resource Management, Inc. purchased 500,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 10th. The shares were acquired at an average price of C$6.57 per share, with a total value of C$3,284,358.00. Following the purchase, the insider now directly owns 17,324,844 shares in the company, valued at C$113,801,979.98.

Hudbay Minerals Company Profile

Hudbay Minerals Inc, an integrated mining company, together with its subsidiaries, focuses on the discovery, production, and marketing of base and precious metals in North and South America. It produces copper concentrates containing copper, gold, and silver; and zinc metal. The company owns three polymetallic mines, four ore concentrators, and a zinc production facility in northern Manitoba and Saskatchewan, Canada, as well as in Cusco, Peru; and copper projects in Arizona and Nevada, the United States.

