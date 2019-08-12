Humaniq (HMQ) 1-Day Volume Tops $22,704.00

Humaniq (CURRENCY:HMQ) traded down 18% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on August 11th. Humaniq has a market cap of $1.24 million and $22,704.00 worth of Humaniq was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Humaniq has traded down 24.3% against the U.S. dollar. One Humaniq token can currently be bought for about $0.0067 or 0.00000058 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Mercatox, YoBit, Upbit and Bittrex.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Humaniq alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00002637 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $30.32 or 0.00264781 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00008739 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $145.85 or 0.01273782 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0773 or 0.00000675 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0206 or 0.00000180 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.42 or 0.00021104 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $10.84 or 0.00094701 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded down 7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0477 or 0.00000416 BTC.

Humaniq Token Profile

Humaniq was first traded on December 11th, 2016. Humaniq’s total supply is 207,143,695 tokens and its circulating supply is 185,811,695 tokens. The Reddit community for Humaniq is /r/Humaniq and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Humaniq’s official Twitter account is @Humaniq_co and its Facebook page is accessible here. Humaniq’s official website is humaniq.com.

Buying and Selling Humaniq

Humaniq can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Mercatox, Hotbit, Bittrex, Upbit and YoBit. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Humaniq directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Humaniq should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Humaniq using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Humaniq Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Humaniq and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.