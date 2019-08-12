Huntsman’s (HUN) Buy Rating Reiterated at Nomura

Nomura restated their buy rating on shares of Huntsman (NYSE:HUN) in a research note issued to investors on Sunday, AnalystRatings.com reports. The brokerage currently has a $26.00 price target on the basic materials company’s stock.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Huntsman from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $31.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, May 9th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Huntsman from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a research note on Friday, July 19th. KeyCorp decreased their price target on shares of Huntsman from $28.00 to $27.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 9th. UBS Group set a $26.00 price target on shares of Huntsman and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Finally, Citigroup set a $21.00 price target on shares of Huntsman and gave the stock a hold rating in a research note on Monday, July 15th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Huntsman has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $27.36.

Get Huntsman alerts:

Huntsman stock traded down $0.36 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $19.84. The stock had a trading volume of 95,405 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,633,627. The stock has a market cap of $4.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.98, a P/E/G ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 2.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 1.83 and a quick ratio of 1.16. The company has a 50 day moving average of $20.17. Huntsman has a one year low of $17.33 and a one year high of $33.04.

Huntsman (NYSE:HUN) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The basic materials company reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.65 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $2.19 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.28 billion. Huntsman had a positive return on equity of 18.68% and a negative net margin of 1.37%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 8.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.01 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Huntsman will post 2.22 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 13th will be paid a $0.1625 dividend. This represents a $0.65 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 12th. Huntsman’s payout ratio is currently 19.46%.

In other Huntsman news, VP David M. Stryker bought 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 23rd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $19.01 per share, for a total transaction of $38,020.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 179,930 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,420,469.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Scott J. Wright bought 4,950 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 14th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $20.22 per share, for a total transaction of $100,089.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 33,922 shares in the company, valued at approximately $685,902.84. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 5.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Icon Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Huntsman during the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. Meridian Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Huntsman during the 1st quarter valued at about $37,000. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Huntsman by 130.2% during the 1st quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,021 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 1,143 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Huntsman by 67.8% in the 1st quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,305 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 931 shares during the period. Finally, Pearl River Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Huntsman in the 1st quarter worth about $54,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.91% of the company’s stock.

Huntsman Company Profile

Huntsman Corporation manufactures and sells differentiated organic chemical products worldwide. The company operates in four segments: Polyurethanes, Performance Products, Advanced Materials, and Textile Effects. The Polyurethanes segment offers polyurethane chemicals, including methyl diphenyl diisocyanate, polyols, thermoplastic polyurethane, propylene oxide, and methyl tertiary-butyl ether products.

Recommended Story: Risk Tolerance

Receive News & Ratings for Huntsman Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Huntsman and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.