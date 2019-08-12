Hyatt Hotels Co. (NYSE:H) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Hyatt Hotels Co. (NYSE:H) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the fifteen ratings firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $75.09.

Several research analysts recently commented on H shares. Wells Fargo & Co reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Hyatt Hotels in a research note on Tuesday, July 23rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Hyatt Hotels from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $85.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, July 17th. Raymond James reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $25.00 price objective on shares of Hyatt Hotels in a research note on Monday. Finally, Deutsche Bank reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $75.00 price objective on shares of Hyatt Hotels in a research note on Thursday, August 1st.

Shares of H stock traded down $1.25 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $74.23. 15,539 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 666,945. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The company has a market capitalization of $7.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.45, a P/E/G ratio of 7.87 and a beta of 1.05. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $76.84. Hyatt Hotels has a fifty-two week low of $63.45 and a fifty-two week high of $81.57.

Hyatt Hotels (NYSE:H) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 31st. The company reported $0.76 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.34. Hyatt Hotels had a return on equity of 6.34% and a net margin of 9.07%. The firm had revenue of $1.29 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.23 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.72 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Hyatt Hotels will post 1.78 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 9th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 27th will be paid a $0.19 dividend. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.02%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 26th. Hyatt Hotels’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 38.38%.

In other news, insider H. Charles Floyd sold 6,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.00, for a total transaction of $507,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 41,475 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,235,050. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Susan D. Kronick sold 1,934 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.67, for a total value of $150,213.78. Following the transaction, the director now owns 37,497 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,912,391.99. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 12,096 shares of company stock valued at $942,850 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 24.70% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Great Lakes Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Hyatt Hotels by 5.0% during the 1st quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC now owns 4,977 shares of the company’s stock valued at $361,000 after acquiring an additional 238 shares during the period. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group boosted its stake in shares of Hyatt Hotels by 5.5% in the 1st quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 4,989 shares of the company’s stock valued at $362,000 after buying an additional 261 shares during the period. Strs Ohio boosted its stake in shares of Hyatt Hotels by 5.3% in the 1st quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 5,685 shares of the company’s stock valued at $412,000 after buying an additional 284 shares during the period. Bessemer Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Hyatt Hotels by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 16,236 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,236,000 after buying an additional 348 shares during the period. Finally, BTIM Corp. boosted its stake in shares of Hyatt Hotels by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. BTIM Corp. now owns 94,660 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,206,000 after buying an additional 350 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 36.98% of the company’s stock.

Hyatt Hotels Company Profile

Hyatt Hotels Corporation, a hospitality company, develops, owns, operates, manages, franchises, licenses, or provides services to hotels, resorts, residential, and other properties. It operates through four segments: Owned and Leased Hotels, Americas Management and Franchising, ASPAC Management and Franchising, and EAME/SW Asia Management and Franchising.

