i3 Verticals (NASDAQ:IIIV) Given a $31.00 Price Target by BTIG Research Analysts

i3 Verticals (NASDAQ:IIIV) has been given a $31.00 target price by investment analysts at BTIG Research in a research note issued on Friday, TipRanks reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. BTIG Research’s price objective points to a potential upside of 44.19% from the company’s current price.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut i3 Verticals from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 6th. KeyCorp raised their target price on i3 Verticals from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, ValuEngine cut i3 Verticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $27.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:IIIV traded down $2.27 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $21.50. 6,738 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 150,772. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $28.40. The company has a current ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The company has a market capitalization of $755.45 million, a PE ratio of 38.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 0.22. i3 Verticals has a fifty-two week low of $14.80 and a fifty-two week high of $31.44.

i3 Verticals (NASDAQ:IIIV) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by $0.01. i3 Verticals had a positive return on equity of 15.38% and a negative net margin of 0.36%. The firm had revenue of $36.01 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $35.02 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.14 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 24.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that i3 Verticals will post 0.7 EPS for the current year.

In other i3 Verticals news, CEO Gregory S. Daily bought 84,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 11th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $23.49 per share, with a total value of $1,991,952.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, President Frederick Stanford sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.47, for a total value of $586,750.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 56.20% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of IIIV. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in shares of i3 Verticals during the 1st quarter worth about $29,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its position in shares of i3 Verticals by 4,273.3% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 1,968 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 1,923 shares in the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new stake in shares of i3 Verticals during the 2nd quarter worth about $216,000. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of i3 Verticals during the 2nd quarter worth about $227,000. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers raised its position in shares of i3 Verticals by 7.6% during the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 10,234 shares of the company’s stock worth $246,000 after acquiring an additional 727 shares in the last quarter. 33.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

i3 Verticals, Inc provides integrated payment and software solutions to small- and medium-sized businesses and organizations in education, non-profit, public sector, property management, and healthcare markets in the United States. The company offers payment processing services, including merchant onboarding, risk and underwriting, authorization, settlement, chargeback processing, and other merchant support.

