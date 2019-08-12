IAC/InterActiveCorp (NASDAQ:IAC) Price Target Raised to $300.00

IAC/InterActiveCorp (NASDAQ:IAC) had its target price raised by research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group from $280.00 to $300.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group’s target price indicates a potential upside of 23.28% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other equities analysts have also issued reports on IAC. Wells Fargo & Co upped their target price on IAC/InterActiveCorp from $250.00 to $280.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 13th. Bank of America upped their target price on IAC/InterActiveCorp from $273.00 to $295.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 10th. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on IAC/InterActiveCorp from $319.00 to $320.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday. Oppenheimer upped their target price on IAC/InterActiveCorp from $285.00 to $310.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, SunTrust Banks upped their target price on IAC/InterActiveCorp from $250.00 to $265.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. IAC/InterActiveCorp currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $287.37.

NASDAQ IAC traded down $11.11 on Monday, reaching $243.35. The company had a trading volume of 711,144 shares, compared to its average volume of 632,799. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.53, a PEG ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 0.96. IAC/InterActiveCorp has a 1 year low of $158.29 and a 1 year high of $268.72. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $232.95. The company has a quick ratio of 3.12, a current ratio of 3.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65.

IAC/InterActiveCorp (NASDAQ:IAC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported $1.19 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.27. The firm had revenue of $1.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.18 billion. IAC/InterActiveCorp had a return on equity of 12.76% and a net margin of 11.99%. IAC/InterActiveCorp’s quarterly revenue was up 12.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.32 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that IAC/InterActiveCorp will post 4.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other IAC/InterActiveCorp news, CFO Glenn Schiffman sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $222.04, for a total value of $666,120.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Insiders sold 7,000 shares of company stock worth $1,589,220 over the last ninety days. 11.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in IAC. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp by 10.3% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,802,759 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,219,215,000 after purchasing an additional 543,469 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp by 124.7% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 792,726 shares of the company’s stock worth $172,933,000 after purchasing an additional 439,953 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its stake in shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp by 142.0% in the second quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 717,369 shares of the company’s stock worth $156,049,000 after purchasing an additional 420,943 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp by 135.0% in the first quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 488,265 shares of the company’s stock worth $102,588,000 after purchasing an additional 280,499 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SQN Investors LP bought a new position in shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp in the first quarter worth $47,106,000. 89.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

IAC/InterActiveCorp, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a media and Internet company in the United States and internationally. The company's Match Group segment provides subscription dating products under the Tinder, Match, PlentyOfFish, Meetic, OkCupid, OurTime, Pairs and Hinge, and other brands.

