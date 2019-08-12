IAC/InterActiveCorp’s (IAC) “Buy” Rating Reiterated at Wells Fargo & Co

Wells Fargo & Co reiterated their buy rating on shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp (NASDAQ:IAC) in a research note issued to investors on Friday morning, TipRanks reports.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp from $285.00 to $310.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Friday. ValuEngine cut IAC/InterActiveCorp from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. BidaskClub raised IAC/InterActiveCorp from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, July 23rd. UBS Group boosted their price target on IAC/InterActiveCorp from $265.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, May 10th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on IAC/InterActiveCorp from $319.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Friday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $287.37.

Get IAC/InterActiveCorp alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:IAC traded down $9.43 during trading on Friday, reaching $245.03. 1,121,800 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 735,412. The company has a market capitalization of $21.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.83, a PEG ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 0.96. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $234.86. IAC/InterActiveCorp has a 12-month low of $158.29 and a 12-month high of $268.72. The company has a quick ratio of 3.12, a current ratio of 3.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65.

IAC/InterActiveCorp (NASDAQ:IAC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported $1.19 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92 by $0.27. IAC/InterActiveCorp had a net margin of 11.99% and a return on equity of 12.76%. The firm had revenue of $1.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.18 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.32 earnings per share. IAC/InterActiveCorp’s quarterly revenue was up 12.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that IAC/InterActiveCorp will post 4.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Glenn Schiffman sold 3,000 shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $222.04, for a total transaction of $666,120.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders have sold 7,000 shares of company stock valued at $1,589,220 in the last three months. 11.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in IAC/InterActiveCorp by 6.0% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 732,502 shares of the company’s stock worth $133,985,000 after purchasing an additional 41,411 shares during the last quarter. Landsberg Bennett & Dubbaneh LLC bought a new stake in IAC/InterActiveCorp in the first quarter worth about $289,000. Tower View Investment Management & Research LLC lifted its stake in IAC/InterActiveCorp by 53.1% in the first quarter. Tower View Investment Management & Research LLC now owns 4,915 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,033,000 after purchasing an additional 1,704 shares during the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in IAC/InterActiveCorp by 249.0% in the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 527 shares of the company’s stock worth $111,000 after purchasing an additional 376 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in IAC/InterActiveCorp by 1.5% in the first quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 13,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,900,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. 89.64% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

IAC/InterActiveCorp Company Profile

IAC/InterActiveCorp, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a media and Internet company in the United States and internationally. The company's Match Group segment provides subscription dating products under the Tinder, Match, PlentyOfFish, Meetic, OkCupid, OurTime, Pairs and Hinge, and other brands.

Read More: What are earnings reports?

Receive News & Ratings for IAC/InterActiveCorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IAC/InterActiveCorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.