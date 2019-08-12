IGAS Energy (LON:IGAS) Shares Pass Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $0.00

IGAS Energy PLC (LON:IGAS)’s share price crossed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $0.00 and traded as low as $50.40. IGAS Energy shares last traded at $52.30, with a volume of 53,853 shares traded.

Separately, Canaccord Genuity reissued a “buy” rating and set a GBX 190 ($2.48) target price on shares of IGAS Energy in a research report on Thursday, August 1st.

The company’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 56.84. The company has a market capitalization of $63.91 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.98, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 1.55.

In related news, insider Stephen Bowler acquired 2,271 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 1st. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 60 ($0.78) per share, with a total value of £1,362.60 ($1,780.48).

About IGAS Energy (LON:IGAS)

IGas Energy plc operates as an oil and gas exploration and production company Britain. It holds interests in the 55 licenses at onshore locations in the Weald Basin in the southern England; the Gainsborough Trough in the East Midlands; the Bowland Basin in the North West of England; and the Inner Moray Firth in Scotland.

