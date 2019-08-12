II-VI (NASDAQ:IIVI) Given a $31.00 Price Target at BTIG Research

BTIG Research set a $31.00 target price on II-VI (NASDAQ:IIVI) in a research note issued to investors on Friday, TipRanks reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. BidaskClub upgraded II-VI from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Friday, July 26th. Craig Hallum restated a buy rating and issued a $54.00 price objective (up previously from $47.00) on shares of II-VI in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. Benchmark reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $57.00 target price on shares of II-VI in a research note on Monday, June 17th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded II-VI from a hold rating to a strong sell rating in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Finally, ValuEngine raised II-VI from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 18th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $46.92.

NASDAQ IIVI traded down $0.04 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $38.03. The stock had a trading volume of 852,160 shares, compared to its average volume of 760,148. The company’s fifty day moving average is $37.38. The stock has a market cap of $2.42 billion, a PE ratio of 22.11, a P/E/G ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 1.09. II-VI has a 52-week low of $29.31 and a 52-week high of $50.75. The company has a current ratio of 3.41, a quick ratio of 2.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44.

In other II-VI news, Director Joseph J. Corasanti purchased 3,200 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 30th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $32.34 per share, for a total transaction of $103,488.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 54,834 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,773,331.56. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Shaker Sadasivam purchased 14,250 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 21st. The shares were acquired at an average price of $34.63 per share, with a total value of $493,477.50. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 21,834 shares in the company, valued at approximately $756,111.42. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 4.00% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in IIVI. Huntington National Bank purchased a new position in shares of II-VI during the 2nd quarter worth $29,000. First Interstate Bank boosted its holdings in II-VI by 125.0% during the 2nd quarter. First Interstate Bank now owns 900 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the period. Versant Capital Management Inc boosted its holdings in II-VI by 578.4% during the 1st quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 1,289 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 1,099 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC boosted its holdings in II-VI by 105.9% during the 1st quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 1,750 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $65,000 after acquiring an additional 900 shares during the period. Finally, Mint Tower Capital Management B.V. purchased a new position in II-VI during the 1st quarter valued at about $73,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.03% of the company’s stock.

About II-VI

II-VI Incorporated develops, manufactures, and markets engineered materials, and optoelectronic components and devices worldwide. The company operates in three segments: II-VI Laser Solutions, II-VI Photonics, and II-VI Performance Products. The II-VI Laser Solutions segment offers optical and electro-optical components and materials primarily used in high-power CO2 lasers; fiber-delivered beam delivery systems, and processing tools and direct diode lasers for industrial lasers; direct diode laser modules, sub-systems, and systems; super-hard materials processing laser systems; and compound semiconductor epitaxial and gallium arsenide wafers.

