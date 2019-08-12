Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW) Stock Position Cut by North American Management Corp

North American Management Corp lessened its stake in Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW) by 29.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,463 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 600 shares during the period. North American Management Corp’s holdings in Illinois Tool Works were worth $221,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. OmniStar Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Illinois Tool Works by 21.4% in the 2nd quarter. OmniStar Financial Group Inc. now owns 4,078 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $615,000 after acquiring an additional 720 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its holdings in Illinois Tool Works by 7.5% in the 2nd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 581,113 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $87,638,000 after acquiring an additional 40,370 shares during the last quarter. BancorpSouth Bank lifted its holdings in Illinois Tool Works by 8.5% in the 2nd quarter. BancorpSouth Bank now owns 18,630 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,810,000 after acquiring an additional 1,466 shares during the last quarter. Investec Asset Management LTD lifted its holdings in Illinois Tool Works by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. Investec Asset Management LTD now owns 102,461 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $15,452,000 after acquiring an additional 922 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Illinois Tool Works by 14.2% during the second quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 4,084 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $616,000 after buying an additional 508 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.62% of the company’s stock.

Get Illinois Tool Works alerts:

In related news, EVP Steven L. Martindale sold 48,622 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.88, for a total value of $7,579,197.36. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 84,546 shares in the company, valued at $13,179,030.48. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, VP Randall J. Scheuneman sold 14,931 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.17, for a total value of $2,242,188.27. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 21,603 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,244,122.51. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 72,878 shares of company stock worth $11,313,386 in the last quarter. 0.87% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Illinois Tool Works from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $120.00 to $144.00 in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $124.00 to $152.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 29th. Argus upped their price objective on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $145.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Northcoast Research lowered shares of Illinois Tool Works from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $121.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, June 26th. Finally, UBS Group upped their target price on Illinois Tool Works from $150.00 to $154.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, July 29th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $142.33.

Shares of ITW traded down $0.78 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $148.75. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 36,455 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,511,866. The company has a market cap of $48.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 1.23. Illinois Tool Works Inc. has a 1-year low of $117.75 and a 1-year high of $160.78. The company has a current ratio of 2.87, a quick ratio of 2.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.52. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $151.27.

Illinois Tool Works (NYSE:ITW) last issued its earnings results on Friday, July 26th. The industrial products company reported $2.00 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.97 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $3.61 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.73 billion. Illinois Tool Works had a return on equity of 76.17% and a net margin of 17.17%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 5.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.97 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Illinois Tool Works Inc. will post 7.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 9th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 30th will be issued a $1.07 dividend. This is an increase from Illinois Tool Works’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.00. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 27th. This represents a $4.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.88%. Illinois Tool Works’s dividend payout ratio is currently 52.63%.

Illinois Tool Works Company Profile

Illinois Tool Works Inc manufactures and sells industrial products and equipment worldwide. It operates through seven segments: Automotive OEM; Food Equipment; Test & Measurement and Electronics; Welding; Polymers & Fluids; Construction Products; and Specialty Products. The Automotive OEM segment offers plastic and metal components, fasteners, and assemblies for automobiles, light trucks, and other industrial uses.

See Also: How to find the components of the quick ratio

Receive News & Ratings for Illinois Tool Works Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Illinois Tool Works and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.