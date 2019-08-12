Immersion (NASDAQ:IMMR) Upgraded to “Buy” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Immersion (NASDAQ:IMMR) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note released on Thursday, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $8.75 price target on the software maker’s stock.

According to Zacks, “IMMERSION CORP. develops hardware and software technologies that enable users to interact with computers using their sense of touch. Their patented technologies, which are branded TouchSense, enable devices such as mice, joysticks, knobs, and medical simulation products to deliver tactile sensations that correspond to on-screen events. They focus on four application areas: computing and entertainment, medical simulation, professional and industrial, and three-dimensional capture and interaction. “

Several other analysts have also issued reports on IMMR. Dougherty & Co upgraded shares of Immersion from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $13.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 14th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Immersion from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Immersion from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Craig Hallum reiterated a buy rating and issued a $12.00 target price (down previously from $14.00) on shares of Immersion in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of Immersion from a c rating to a d rating in a research report on Friday, May 31st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $10.81.

IMMR stock opened at $7.89 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $250.54 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.53 and a beta of 1.15. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $7.62. Immersion has a one year low of $7.02 and a one year high of $11.95.

Immersion (NASDAQ:IMMR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The software maker reported ($0.24) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.15) by ($0.09). The firm had revenue of $8.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.68 million. Immersion had a negative net margin of 82.38% and a negative return on equity of 28.16%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 42.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.18) EPS. Analysts predict that Immersion will post -0.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Immersion news, major shareholder Raging Capital Management, Llc purchased 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 2nd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $7.74 per share, for a total transaction of $154,800.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Opportunities Fund Lp Se Viex purchased 94,292 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 18th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $7.60 per share, for a total transaction of $716,619.20. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders bought 156,791 shares of company stock worth $1,201,337. Company insiders own 1.75% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its position in Immersion by 49,118.2% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 5,414 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 5,403 shares during the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in Immersion during the second quarter worth about $63,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY boosted its position in Immersion by 365.2% during the fourth quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY now owns 9,866 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $88,000 after acquiring an additional 7,745 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new position in Immersion during the first quarter worth about $102,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in Immersion during the first quarter worth about $133,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.62% of the company’s stock.

Immersion Corporation creates, designs, develops, and licenses haptic technologies in North America, Europe, and Asia. Its technologies allow people to use their sense of touch when they engage with various digital products. The company offers TouchSense Lite and TouchSense Premium patent licenses, haptic technologies to original equipment manufacturers.

