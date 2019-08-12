Incent Market Cap Hits $13.62 Million (INCNT)

Incent (CURRENCY:INCNT) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on August 12th. Over the last seven days, Incent has traded down 3.5% against the dollar. Incent has a market cap of $13.62 million and $42,497.00 worth of Incent was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Incent token can now be purchased for $0.30 or 0.00002602 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Liqui, Tidex, Waves Decentralized Exchange and Livecoin.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00002650 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $30.17 or 0.00265180 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00008792 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $143.33 or 0.01259701 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0762 or 0.00000669 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0208 or 0.00000183 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2.41 or 0.00021223 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $10.78 or 0.00094765 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0491 or 0.00000432 BTC.

About Incent

Incent’s total supply is 46,016,596 tokens and its circulating supply is 46,016,571 tokens. Incent’s official Twitter account is @incentloyalty and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Incent is www.incentloyalty.com.

Incent Token Trading

Incent can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Tidex, Bittrex, Liqui, Waves Decentralized Exchange and Livecoin. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Incent directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Incent should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Incent using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

