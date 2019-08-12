Indicoin (INDI) Tops 1-Day Volume of $1,170.00

Indicoin (CURRENCY:INDI) traded up 6.5% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 0:00 AM ET on August 11th. Indicoin has a market cap of $1.97 million and approximately $1,170.00 worth of Indicoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Indicoin has traded up 16.6% against the U.S. dollar. One Indicoin token can currently be bought for $0.0055 or 0.00000140 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Grin (GRIN) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.85 or 0.00024875 BTC.

MOAC (MOAC) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00004074 BTC.

APIS (APIS) traded up 54.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0020 or 0.00000018 BTC.

Ripio Credit Network (RCN) traded down 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0166 or 0.00000145 BTC.

Elastic (XEL) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0793 or 0.00001240 BTC.

XEL (XEL) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0196 or 0.00000171 BTC.

Bismuth (BIS) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000967 BTC.

MARK.SPACE (MRK) traded down 31.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0016 or 0.00000014 BTC.

Pigeoncoin (PGN) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Golos (GOLOS) traded up 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0073 or 0.00000064 BTC.

About Indicoin

Indicoin uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was August 15th, 2017. Indicoin’s total supply is 360,000,000 tokens. The Reddit community for Indicoin is /r/INDICOIN. Indicoin’s official Twitter account is @Indi_Coin and its Facebook page is accessible here. Indicoin’s official website is www.indicoin.org.in.

Indicoin Token Trading

Indicoin can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: HitBTC. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Indicoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Indicoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Indicoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

