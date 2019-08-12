Indivior PLC (LON:INDV) Insider Peter Bains Buys 54,000 Shares

Indivior PLC (LON:INDV) insider Peter Bains bought 54,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 8th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 61 ($0.80) per share, for a total transaction of £32,940 ($43,041.94).

Shares of INDV opened at GBX 58.02 ($0.76) on Monday. Indivior PLC has a 12 month low of GBX 20.98 ($0.27) and a 12 month high of GBX 303.90 ($3.97). The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 48.34. The company has a market capitalization of $423.97 million and a PE ratio of 1.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 143.90, a current ratio of 1.97 and a quick ratio of 1.86.

Separately, Citigroup reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a GBX 150 ($1.96) target price on shares of Indivior in a report on Thursday, May 2nd.

Indivior Company Profile

Indivior PLC, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells buprenorphine-based prescription drugs for the treatment of opioid dependence. The company's product pipeline focuses on treating opioid use disorder, alcohol use disorder, opiate overdose, and schizophrenia. It markets and promotes SUBLOCADE injection for subcutaneous use; and SUBOXONE sublingual film, SUBOXONE sublingual tablet, and SUBUTEX sublingual tablet, as well as sells legacy analgesic products that include Temgesic, Burpex, and Buprenex.

