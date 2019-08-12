Insider Buying: CLS Holdings plc (LON:CLI) Insider Acquires £149.12 in Stock

CLS Holdings plc (LON:CLI) insider Andrew Kirkman acquired 64 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 7th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 233 ($3.04) per share, with a total value of £149.12 ($194.85).

Andrew Kirkman also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, July 3rd, Andrew Kirkman acquired 50,000 shares of CLS stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 220 ($2.87) per share, with a total value of £110,000 ($143,734.48).

CLS stock opened at GBX 232 ($3.03) on Monday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 223.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 74.93, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a current ratio of 1.02. The firm has a market cap of $945.16 million and a PE ratio of 7.61. CLS Holdings plc has a 12 month low of GBX 195 ($2.55) and a 12 month high of GBX 257 ($3.36).

CLI has been the subject of several recent research reports. Peel Hunt reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of CLS in a report on Friday. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of CLS in a report on Friday, June 14th. Finally, Liberum Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of CLS in a report on Thursday, July 25th.

About CLS

CLS Holdings plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the investment, development, and management of commercial properties in the United Kingdom, France, Germany, and France. It operates in two segments, Investment Property and Other Investments. The company also invests a hotel; and corporate bonds, shares, and other corporate investments.

