Insider Buying: Granite Construction Inc. (NYSE:GVA) Insider Buys 1,000 Shares of Stock

Granite Construction Inc. (NYSE:GVA) insider Desai Jigisha acquired 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 12th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $28.33 per share, with a total value of $28,330.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

GVA stock traded down $0.73 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $27.73. The stock had a trading volume of 30,885 shares, compared to its average volume of 690,822. The firm has a market cap of $1.33 billion, a PE ratio of 11.89, a PEG ratio of 4.85 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a current ratio of 1.73, a quick ratio of 1.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $41.97. Granite Construction Inc. has a 52-week low of $28.26 and a 52-week high of $58.93.

Granite Construction (NYSE:GVA) last issued its earnings results on Friday, August 2nd. The construction company reported ($1.83) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($2.04) by $0.21. The company had revenue of $789.54 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $789.73 million. Granite Construction had a negative return on equity of 1.57% and a negative net margin of 2.09%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.44 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Granite Construction Inc. will post -0.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 15th. Investors of record on Friday, June 28th were paid a $0.13 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 27th. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.88%. Granite Construction’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 22.22%.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Strs Ohio acquired a new stake in shares of Granite Construction during the 2nd quarter valued at about $52,000. Tompkins Financial Corp boosted its holdings in Granite Construction by 47.8% in the 1st quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp now owns 1,700 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $73,000 after buying an additional 550 shares during the last quarter. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc boosted its holdings in Granite Construction by 166.0% in the 1st quarter. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc now owns 3,200 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $138,000 after buying an additional 1,997 shares during the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale boosted its holdings in Granite Construction by 161.2% in the 2nd quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 3,824 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $180,000 after buying an additional 2,360 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Golden State Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Granite Construction in the 1st quarter worth about $206,000. Institutional investors own 98.53% of the company’s stock.

GVA has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. B. Riley lowered Granite Construction from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $53.00 to $41.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 30th. Goldman Sachs Group lowered Granite Construction from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $50.00 to $31.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. ValuEngine lowered Granite Construction from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Granite Construction from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $48.25.

About Granite Construction

Granite Construction Incorporated operates as an infrastructure contractor and a construction materials producer in the United States. The company operates through Transportation, Water, Specialty, and Materials segments. The Transportation segment engages in the construction and rehabilitation of roads, pavement preservation, bridges, rail lines, airports, and marine ports.

